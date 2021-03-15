The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 9437. The total number of infected reached 4 400 045, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said in its Telegram-channel on Monday 15 March.

9437 new cases of coronavirus revealed in Russia per day as of March 15

New cases were recorded in 83 regions of the country. Most of the infected – 1353 – were detected in Moscow. St. Petersburg (933 cases) and the Moscow Region (627 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The lowest growth rates were recorded per day in the Jewish Autonomous Region (two cases) and the Republic of Tyva (five cases).

Also, over the past 24 hours, 404 deaths of patients with coronavirus were registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 92,494 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

Number of discharged patients increased per day by 8447. In total, 4,003,576 patients recovered.