In Russia, over the past day, 9,412 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 85 regions. This is reported by the headquarters in its Telegram-channel.

Most infections were recorded in Moscow (2704), St. Petersburg (302) and the Moscow region (244). Least of all – in Chechnya (7), Nenets Autonomous Okrug (2) and Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (2). 186 deaths and 6054 recoveries were recorded per day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Russia, 1,194,643 cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions. 21,077 deaths were recorded, 970,296 people recovered.