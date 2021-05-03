Organizations in favor of human rights report alarming figures of police violence in the context of protests against the Colombian government. Some report abuses that touch the thousand, or even exceed it, as well as dozens of deaths at the hands of the authorities and cases of sexual violence, facts that summarize only the first days of some demonstrations that extend to their sixth day.

As protests spread in Colombia, reports of human rights violations by police forces also grow. The local NGO Temblores has documented – and denounced – the constant repression by the authorities of the mainly peaceful demonstrations, in which tens of thousands of citizens have expressed their dissatisfaction with the government of Iván Duque.

According to the organization, only in the first three days of the protests (which began on November 28), the police actions have left a balance of 940 cases of police violence, 92 victims of abuse of force, 21 fatalities , four victims of sexual assault, 672 arbitrary arrests and 12 victims of assaults to the eyes.

The official figures, reported by the Ombudsman’s Office, are lower than those of various NGOs. The entity counts 16 dead, as well as 254 civilians and 457 wounded police officers. However, the report of the institution, in charge of ensuring the defense of DD. H H. in the country, it was not published until this sixth day of protests and does not offer details about the identity of the victims or the circumstances of their deaths.







For its part, the Committee promoting the protests also indicated on Monday figures much higher than those of the Ombudsman’s Office. “At the moment, we have 1,089 cases of police violence, among which we have been able to identify at least 124 people injured by violence,” said Martha Alonso, representative of the Colombian Federation of Education Workers (Fecode), who also reported “726 arrests arbitrary acts, six acts of sexual violence, 27 homicides “and 12 young people who” have lost their eyes. “

The Ministry of Defense justifies the repression by the action of “criminal organizations”

The demonstrations began last Wednesday with a call for peaceful protest that brought thousands of people to the streets of the country’s main cities. Several of these protests led to clashes with the police, who frequently started the altercations with tear gas fires. There have also been acts of vandalism and excesses in cities such as Cali, Ibagué, Medellín and Bogotá.

Demonstrators participate in another day of protest against the economic policies of the Government of Iván Duque, after his withdrawal from the controversial tax reform, in the streets of Bogotá, Colombia, on May 3, 2021. © EFE

The Defense Minister, Diego Molano, ruled out giving figures on the deaths that occurred in the protests, ensuring that this was the work of the Attorney General’s Office – which has not yet spoken – and said that the death of those people was due to “the criminal action of the vandals,” while blaming “criminal organizations” for the violence, which according to the Government are the cause of the altercations.

“Colombia faces a terrorist threat, criminal organizations are behind the violent acts that cloud the peaceful protest. These are premeditated acts, organized and financed by dissident groups from the FARC and the ELN,” said Molano, who also indicated that the authorities have registered 540 police officers and 306 civilians injured during the protests.

However, various organizations such as Temblores focus the responsibility for these deaths on the actions of the security forces and accuse them of having caused the death “deliberately and premeditated” to dozens of people in recent days. According to the NGO, police officers have fired at least 30 times with firearms in the middle of demonstrations.

The trigger for the marches was a tax reform project promoted by the Duque government. The text intended to collect 23.4 trillion pesos (about 6,302 million dollars) with measures such as the application of 19% VAT to public services, which would have placed a greater economic burden on the weakened middle and lower classes in the country: In 2019 alone, the collateral effects of the pandemic led 3.5 million citizens into poverty, according to the National Administrative Department of Statistics, DANE.







Although President Iván Duque announced on Sunday May 2 the withdrawal of the controversial project, the call for protests has continued in several cities of the country amid discontent against the Executive. Now adding to the anger of the protesters is the violent response of the authorities against the outbreak of the demonstrations.

With EFE