GUARDIA Civil officers have arrested the perpetrator of a sexual assault and burglary of a 94-year-old woman in northern Spain.

The break in occurred in the town of Tamarite de Litera in the Huesca Province at around midnight on Saturday.

Police were alerted to the break in of an elderly resident and quickly arrived on the scene to discover a broken window and a trail of blood leading around the property.

A number of valuables were gone and the woman was visibly shaken and suffered bruising as she explained to officers that she was sexually attacked by the intruder.

Forensic evidence from the blood trails and a description from the victim led officers to a 24-year-old Gambian immigrant who was residing in Tamarite.

According to the police report, the man had been living in the area for less than a year and had recently been expelled from the youth center in Lleida for bad behavior.

Police sources cited as well that the detainee displayed nervous and agitated behavior during the arrest, leading police to not rule out drug use.

The woman’s family were alerted and she was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries and to recover from the attack.

The attacker, who is yet to be named, will sit before a judge later this week.