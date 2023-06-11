The Ministry of Defense announced the return of 94 Russian soldiers from Ukrainian captivity

94 Russian soldiers returned from Ukrainian captivity as a result of negotiations. On Sunday, June 11, journalists were informed in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“94 Russian servicemen have been returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It is specified that the released fighters will be taken to medical facilities for treatment and rehabilitation.

At the end of May, Tatyana Moskalkova, Commissioner for Human Rights under the President of Russia, reported that Wagner, a private military company (PMC), had conducted a prisoner exchange. Six Russian servicemen from the Luhansk People’s Republic, as well as three fighters of the National Guard, were released from captivity.