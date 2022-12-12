CR Monday, December 12, 2022, 13:52



94.12% of Spanish companies plan to raise wages throughout 2023, although they will do so below inflation, with an average rise of 4.4%, according to the study on ‘Salary trends and salary increases 2023’ carried out between September and October by KPMG Abogados. This means that the percentage of companies that will raise salaries will be higher than this year (91.8% according to the KPMG survey), but the increase will be five tenths below those made this year. In addition, in 46% of the companies the salary increase for next year will be below inflation, while 36.5% will adapt to what their applicable collective agreement establishes. The inflation forecast for next year from the Bank of Spain is 5.6%. Taking the median salary, the increase for 2023 forecast by the surveyed companies reaches 4%.

For Mónica San Nicolás, Director of General Compensation, Directors and Managers at KPMG Abogados, “the increases proposed for 2023 are conservative, as they are mostly below the increase in the CPI. This reflects that companies are being prudent and hope that the current inflation situation is a temporary matter.

In fact, Spanish companies maintain a certain optimism, according to KPMG, although with moderation. Specifically, 84% of the companies believe that the situation will be the same or better in 2023, while 16% of those surveyed are more pessimistic for the future.

But wage increases are not the main compensation challenge for Spanish companies. One in four companies see attracting and retaining talent as the top HR issue in 2023, and 26% of respondents view it as their biggest compensation challenge.

«The attraction and retention of talent is already a sustainability problem for companies. Rotation is taking place above all at the middle levels of the organization, in key groups such as middle managers and supervisors, and with significant percentages that can affect operations and the business. We are facing a paradigm shift in people management”, highlights San Nicolás.

According to KPMG, the average turnover in companies in 2022 has reached 12.4% of employees, mainly supervisors/technicians (9.9%), administrative/operators (8.1%), and sales personnel ( 7.6%). The sectors with the highest turnover are tourism and leisure (37%), construction and infrastructures (23%), and telecommunications (15%).

According to the companies surveyed by the firm, the main reasons that explain these turnover levels are the shortage of talent (29.11%) and the lack of salary competitiveness compared to the market (26.58%).

On the other hand, salary structures are being compressed and there are fewer and fewer remuneration differences in the labor scale. The companies agree that a problem of band narrowing is being generated, especially in middle management. As for the most frequent long-term incentives, they are cash bonuses subject to objectives. 14% of the companies include middle managers and senior professionals in them.

The study on the ‘Remuneration trends and salary increases 2023’ of KPMG Abogados has been carried out through a survey of 85 companies from different sectors, with a number of employees ranging from less than 50 to more than 2,000 and a turnover from less than 100 million euros to more than 5,000 million euros.