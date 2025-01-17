Despite the complicated stage that sustainable investment is going through, with renewables suffering on the stock market for several years, the vast majority of financial advisors plan to continue recommending ESG solutions to their clients (that is, they apply environmental, social and corporate governance criteria). This is revealed by a survey carried out by Nordea AM among 400 advisors from Switzerland, Germany, Spain and Italy.

With regard to Spanish advisors, The survey reveals that 94% of these professionals will continue to recommend this type of products “as much or more than in the last year.” On the other hand, 82% of Spanish clients show “a strong or moderate interest in ESG”, 5 points more than the previous year, and 66% of them highlight profitability as the main motivator.

Overall, and despite recent market challenges, commitment to ESG criteria remains strong among the advisors surveyed. 59% show a strong interest in ESG, while 34% plan to increase their ESG investment recommendations in the next year. Climate change emerges as the most discussed ESG investment topic in all markets, with 68% mentions, and renewable energies particularly resonate with customers, with 75% interest. “The growing focus on measurable ESG results is reflected in customer demand, with 60% requesting tangible results on a regular or frequent basis. EU regulations play a crucial role in this trend.

Personal values ​​revealed as key motivators for ESG investors Europeans. Two-thirds of investors consider excluding companies that do not meet their ethical standards and the desire to drive positive change through their investments as main reasons for choosing ESG funds. This alignment between personal values ​​and investment decisions underscores a growing trend toward a more conscious, impact-driven approach to portfolio management. Nordea’s survey not only captures the current state of the ESG market in Europe, but also provides insights into how investors are increasingly integrating their ethical and environmental beliefs into their financial strategies.

