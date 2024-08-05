Statistics from the General Traffic Department in Dubai recorded 94 traffic accidents during the past six months, including 64 accidents due to failure to adhere to the mandatory lane, 14 accidents due to driving the vehicle in the opposite direction of traffic, and 16 accidents due to reversing in a dangerous manner.

The Deputy Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, warned that there are serious mistakes made by some drivers that may cause horrific traffic accidents, pointing out that many people fall victim to the mistakes of others as a result of some of them not realizing the seriousness of the traffic violations they sometimes commit, thinking that they are simple, knowing that they may cause tragic accidents that claim the lives of innocent people.

He pointed out that violations were monitored by drivers who almost caused serious traffic accidents, such as reversing dangerously, driving against traffic, and not adhering to the mandatory lane.