The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 9393. The total number of infected reached 4,409,438, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday, March 16.

New cases were recorded in 85 regions of the country. Most of those infected – 1533 – were detected in Moscow. St. Petersburg (916 cases) and the Moscow Region (565 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The lowest growth rates were recorded per day in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Districts (one case each), as well as in the Altai Republic (2)

Over the past 24 hours, 443 deaths of patients with coronavirus have been registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 92,937 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

The number of discharged patients increased by 10 644 per day. A total of 4 014 220 patients recovered.