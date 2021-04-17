In Russia, over the past day, 9321 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 84 regions. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic was 4 693 469. The infection control operational headquarters said this in its Telegram-channel on Saturday, April 17th.

Most of all new cases were registered in Moscow (2822), St. Petersburg (701) and the Moscow region (586). The smallest daily increase was recorded in Tuva (3), the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (one case each).