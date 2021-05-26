Ajman (WAM)

The volume of real estate transactions in Ajman during the month of April reached 931 million dirhams, a growth of 4.1 percent compared to last March, through 557 transactions. Engineer Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, said that the real estate market in the emirate enjoys the confidence of investors, due to several key factors, most notably the legislation and laws that have directly and effectively contributed to the prosperity and recovery of the sector, as well as the comprehensive development that the emirate is witnessing in Various fields, especially the developed infrastructure, which enhance the increasing demand for investment in Ajman.

He added that the total volume of real estate investments amounted to 545 million dirhams, with 544 new investment operations last April. In its report issued last April, the department revealed that 529 transactions were recorded, and the Yasmine neighborhood came on top of the list of the most traded neighborhoods. The highest selling value was 62 million dirhams in Al-Jurf «Industrial 1» in the northern sector, while 87 mortgage transactions were recorded, as the sector witnessed The South recorded the highest mortgage value of 83.5 million dirhams.