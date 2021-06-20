It is a matter of time, the Real Valladolid It is approaching its centenary, which will arrive in 2028, although at the moment it continues on a journey that has lasted for 93 years, which are the ones that Pucela fulfills today, June 20, since the club was born back in 1928 from the merger of two sets of the capital of Pisuerga (Real Unión and Deportivo Español). A trip that has had many stops and a lot of passion, also disappointments and disappointments, but that has placed the Blanquivioleta team as the most powerful in the community and the thirteenth in the national scene.

Ronaldo assumes his third birthday in front of the club. The first was celebrated with the permanence achieved in 2018-19, as it did in 2019-20, but this third is much more bitter since it is accompanied by a totally avoidable decline. The truth is that the most recent celebrations of ephemeris have not been very fortunate. It is enough to remember the 75th anniversary with the famous custard apple cake that intoxicated most of the attendees at the event and also that of the 90th anniversary, which three seasons ago coincided with the promotion achieved by the group led by Sergio in an unexpected way. The party was prepared on the same lawn as Zorrilla, with a dinner and a concert that were spoiled by a tremendous storm that spoiled, never better said, the celebration, although it did not prevent the joy for that recent achievement. Since Ronaldo’s arrival, the celebrations have been much more intimate and reserved.

The 93-year journey has had different levels, with 45 appearances in Primera, 35 in Second and three in Third and with some titles and contested finals. The famous League Cup achieved after winning Atlético in the final is the most important of them, without disregarding the three titles in the Second Division, which of course involved promotions. In addition, the two Cup finals that were lost to Athletic and Real Madrid are proudly remembered, as well as the three European appearances, two in UEFA and the other in the Recopa.

In that 93-year journey, so many players can be highlighted that even mentioning a few would be unfair to the rest, but the Caminero, Eusebio, Peternac, ‘Mágico’ González, Morollón, Saso, Lesmes, Víctor, Marcos, Yañez, ‘ Polilla ‘Da Silva, Mata, Moré, Guerra and many others who rubbed shoulders with world-class figures who wore the white-and-violet elastic, such as Edu Mangas, Yankov or Asanovic … some with more luck than others, since there were some who arrived with a lot of name and they were forgotten due to their low performance (‘Turu’ Flores or Dragan Ciric for example), but they are also part of that 93-year journey of passion.

On the benches, up to 95 coaches have directed Real Valladolid (some of them in more than one stage), standing out Cantatore, perhaps the most loved and the one with the best results, although Mendilibar and Djukic They also have a place in the hearts of the fans, a place that Sergio would have had he not finished the recent season with relegation, since we must not forget that he signed a miraculous promotion in eight games and four of the playoffs that helped the arrival of Ronaldo Real Valladolid as the team is in the First Division. Moré, Fernando Redondo, Ramallets, Maturana, Eusebio Ríos, Mesones (he signed the promotion in Palamós) … and a long list of names that have led Real Valladolid from the benches. The replacement has arrived, it is called Pacheta and it has regenerated all the enthusiasm in the fans, quite disappointed by the descent.

The arrival of Ronaldo has given the club a worldwide projection, but before him there were other presidents, from the first and responsible for the merger that gave life to Real Valladolid, Pedro Zuloaga Mañueco, passing through others as beloved as Gonzalo alonso (responsible for the construction of the current Zorrilla), Marcos Fernandez who died as president of the entity in 1998 or the most recent Carlos Suarez (loved and hated at the same time) that kept the club alive for 17 seasons until the arrival of the Brazilian.

Along that path there were a thousand and one difficulties, with certain risks of disappearance, with sales that distributed the shares of the company in multiple companies, creditors’ contests, disconnection with the city … but also celebration of promotions, three in the 21st century , agonizing stays and goals, especially goals, the anthem already says ‘voices that sing goals and deeds’.

Names, titles, dates … all this does not reflect the illusion, pride and passion that these 93 years of history in white and purple have generated, a sigh barely in time, but that has managed to hook a city that beats with the successes of his team and that he suffers when he bends the knee, if only to gain strength and get up again.

Happy birthday Pucela!