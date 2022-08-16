93-year-old woman traveled tied to a plane and broke the ‘Guinness’ record

It is not the first time that Betty Bromage travels tied to the wings of an airplane. This time, at 93 years old, the woman took a turn over the Rendcomb aerodrome, in England.

Although the old lady suffers from arthritis in her neck, decided to perform the daredevil feat to raise funds for charity.

“At my age I can’t run, so I looked for other ideas and was inspired by Crunchie’s ad to walk with wings. I thought ‘I think I could do that’ and that’s what got me started!Bromage told the Daily Mail.

Also, She highlighted that she feels very proud of what she did and of being able to do this type of activity at her age and despite his illnesses.

“My neck is much better than it was because my osteopath has been doing a lot of work on it; at one point he couldn’t even turn his head. Being able to get on the plane and get back down is enough of an achievement for me.“, he claimed.

9NewsAUS: A British pensioner has taken to the skies in sensational fashion, strapping herself on top of a plane to raise funds for a local charity. 93-year-old Betty Bromage is no stranger to danger, with the terrifying feat being the fifth death-defyi… pic.twitter.com/Om7iIgqftX — ImAllNews (Australia) (@ImAllNews_AU) August 9, 2022

As she related, her family supports her in her “occurrences” and supports her decisions all the time.

After traveling tied to the wing of the plane, Betty Bromage was inscribed in the Guinness Worlds Record book, but for her, it is much more important to know that she has helped charity of his country with more than 23,000 pounds sterling (more than 115 billion Colombian pesos).

