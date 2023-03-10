The weather in the US state of California has been worsening since late February, when a storm brought large amounts of snow to the San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountains. This caused several residents of the area to be isolated by the weather phenomenon.

Such was the case with a 93-year-old woman, who was trapped in her home, covered in 10 feet of snow. Elinor ‘Dolly’ Avenatti, who lived alone in the mountains of Crestline, California, lasted two weeks without food or electricity in her house, after being trapped in a snow storm that hit the state.

One of Avenatti’s neighbors was alerted by the situation and decided to see what had happened to the woman, whom he had not seen for several days. It was there that they realized that she was lying without vital signs.

“The woman’s body was found lifeless, sitting by the fireplace,” reported the television network ‘NBC News’.

The 93-year-old woman was unable to leave her home due to heavy snowfall.

The situation caused many San Bernardino residents to be trapped in their homes, unable to go anywhere, which made it difficult for many of them to buy food, since the doors and windows were completely blocked by snow, according to what reported the British media ‘The Mirror’.

Elinor Avenatti’s last moments alive

Valli Bryan Compton, whose great-aunt was Elinor, spoke to ‘NBC News’ and referred to what happened. “It’s hard to say it’s the government or the city’s fault. I just wish they would have let people go up there, because we could have saved them.”said.

The woman recounted that what seemed like a few perfect days to go skiing, turned into a total nightmare for her family.

According to Avenatti’s relative, the last time she spoke to her great-aunt was on February 28, when she was told they couldn’t visit her due to dangerous road conditions.

In addition, the relative assured that in that call the older woman was very happy and in a good mood when she said “winter wonders!”

(Reference Image) In the face of the storm, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for 13 California counties.

At that time, the call was cut off by electricity. Days later, the connection remained intermittent, resulting in Valli never being able to contact her great-aunt again.

“If she had had electricity and had not been trapped in the house, I believe 99 percent that she would still be here (…) At least she lived a great life and died in her happy place,” Valli told ‘ NBC News’.

Several residents affected

Crestline mountain resident Terri Lee recounted the difficult situation she has had to go through due to severe winter storms, as they ran out of medication for congestive heart failure and pulmonary hypertension in the state for 14 days.

“It’s a scary situation. We can’t get out of the driveway, nor can we open the front door, because the snow has packed up too much,” explained Lee for the television network ‘NBC News’.

A spokesman for the San Bernardino city sheriff’s department explained that for two weeks food has been collected to be brought to residents. However, strong storms have not allowed delivery.

According to ‘NBC News,’ the extreme weather prompted California Governor Gavin Newsom to declare emergencies in 13 of California’s 58 counties, effective March 1.

Faced with the situation facing the state, the governor’s office deployed a team of 800 people to remove more than 7.2 million cubic yards of snow on state highways in San Bernardino.

