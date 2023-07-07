Home page World

From: Christian Einfeldt

Split

Carlos, over 90 years old, longingly remembers his time on the Mediterranean. There again – his greatest wish. His neighbor fulfills the dream.

Emmerich – It sounds like a story that is otherwise only known from films. A man has only one last wish: to see the sea again. His 20-year-old neighbor fulfills his dream. No distance seems too great to make a man’s heart’s desire come true. Together they drive around 4000 kilometers across Europe. A fascinating road trip, packed with emotional moments between past and present.

Road trip to the Mediterranean: 20-year-old neighbor fulfills Carlos’ heart’s desire

20-year-old Torben Kroker from Emmerich immortalized his motto on his Instagram account: “The world is a book. Anyone who never travels only sees one side of it!” – not an empty phrase, as the common history with his neighbor Karl-Heinz Schulz should show. In his 93 years Karl-Heinz, known as Carlos, experienced a lot. So far, however, one wish has remained unfulfilled. He would like to go to the Mediterranean again.

When Torben found out, he didn’t take long to ask. On Instagram, the two neighbors report on an emotional journey that doesn’t just stop at the sea. Karl-Heinz got his nickname in Spain. That’s exactly where the duo should end up. Torben euphorically announced their plans on Instagram: “Anyone who has dreams in life should fulfill them. If you have one last dream at the age of almost 94, no obstacles should be put in your way”.

The adventure in Torben’s old Mercedes took its course.

Road trip starts in France: Extraordinary duo travels into the past

First destination: France. The first stop was Versailles. “It remains to be seen whether we will make the round through Europe. We firmly believe in it,” Torben wrote at the start of the road trip, which his Instagram followers were allowed to follow on their cell phones for two weeks.

Back to the Mediterranean again: Neighbor Torben makes 93-year-old Carlos’ heart’s desire come true. © torbenkroker/Instagram

Fascinating places in France and Spain left Torben and Carlos impressed. But it got particularly emotional for Carlos when the unusual duo specifically visited stations from Carlos’ past. It was those places that describe excerpts from the life story of a 93-year-old who was taken prisoner after the war.

France, Spain, Italy: “In some places it was very emotional for him”

From Versailles we headed towards Bordeaux. Again and again they stopped in small towns, which Carlos raves about to this day. They then left France and visited some places beyond the French borders – such as the Spanish cities of Elgoibar and San Sebastian. The plan also included a stay in Barcelona.

But the corona virus thwarted the stop in the Catalan capital. For months, the increasing number of corona cases has had a significant impact on everyday life in Spain. Among other things, the Spread of the Lambda variant that reveals new dangers*. Barcelona also had to rule back then and close the beaches and bars at night.

After a brief stopover in Toulouse, France, they continued along the Mediterranean Sea. Via Monaco we went to Milan before our neighbors made their way home towards Lake Constance. “It was very emotional for him at some points. But he enjoys every minute,” reports Torben of an extraordinary trip that both of them will certainly never forget.

Editor’s note: This text has already appeared in the past. He was of particular interest to many readers. That’s why we’re offering it again.

A few months after the road trip: Carlos finds his final rest

Only a few months after the joint road trip, Carlos was to embark on his last journey. In January 2022, Torben Kroker shared the sad news on Instagram that his neighbor Carlos had passed away. “Now you’ve gone on your own – and yet I know you’ll continue to be with me,” he wrote in a post that included photos from the trip. He paid his last respects to Carlos by describing him as “a generous, spontaneous, honest, loyal, empathetic and travel-loving person”.

With the words "What remains is the certainty that you were allowed to fall asleep peacefully and that I was able to accompany you for many hours in your last days. With the greatest respect and full of gratitude I say goodbye to you. I miss you sorely Bon voyage, my friend," Torben ended his farewell post to Carlos.