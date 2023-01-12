Datafolha poll released this Wednesday (11.jan.2023) shows that 93% of Brazilians repudiate the acts of extremists that culminated in vandalism of the Congress, Planalto Palace and stf on the 8th of January, in Brasilia. Only 3% are in favour. Another 2% said they were indifferent, while 1% did not know how to respond.

The numbers do not add up to 100% due to the rounding of percentages, says the Group company Sheet. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

The survey heard 1,214 people by telephone from January 10th to 11th. Among those interviewed who said they had voted for the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), 10% approved the acts of vandalism.

Also according to the survey, 46% of Brazilians believe that all extremists involved should be arrested. For 15%, most need to be punished, while 26% consider that “only a few” must be framed. Another 9% stated that no one should be detained. And 4% could not answer.

The survey also asked respondents about the sponsors of Bolsonarist camps: 77% say that this group should be arrested; 18% disagree. And 5% don’t know.

Datafolha asked the interviewees how each one sees the participants in the acts: 18% consider them “vandals”; 15% call them “terrorists”.

Another 2% see them as “Bums”; 30% gave other answers, and 8% did not answer; 7% used the word “irresponsible”5%, “Criminals or Bandits”and 3% of “crazy”, “crazy” or other similar terms.

Invasion of the Three Powers

Around 3 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protection barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. Extremists also used the Senate’s “slide” mat.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court. The radicals also graffitied the statue “A Justiça”, made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in Brazilian soccer team T-shirts, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claimed to be patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the president’s government. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

videos of vandalism

AGAINST SQUID

Since the election results, radical Bolsonarists have occupied barracks in different Brazilian states. They also held protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasília. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in Brasilia.