The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah has completed 93% of the Al Dhaid Road development project from the fifth interchange to the seventh interchange at a total cost of 85 million dirhams, and opened it in a phased manner to traffic and traffic, through 4 lanes for traffic heading to the city of Al Dhaid.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Engineer Yousef Saleh Al-Suwaiji, confirmed that the development of Al Dhaid Road from the fifth interchange to the seventh interchange, with a total cost of 85 million dirhams, is an embodiment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah Aiming at upgrading the road network throughout the emirate and enabling it to keep pace with the latest global technologies in this sector, in a manner that guarantees ease of movement and mobility for road users, and in line with the great development witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah in terms of infrastructure, appreciating the interest of His Highness for all projects implemented by the authority In various regions of the emirate.

Engineer Al-Suwaiji said that the authority’s specialized agencies are keen to implement new and future projects, under the directives of the Sharjah government, according to the highest international standards and specifications, in order to accommodate the increasing traffic movement in the streets, and in line with the great urban and economic boom in the emirate.

In turn, the Director of Roads Projects Department at the Authority, Eng. Fatimah Al-Kutbi, said that the project included the development and modernization of the Dhaid double road from the fifth interchange to the seventh intersection with a length of five and a half kilometers, noting that the development operations included the expansion of the existing Dhaid road. To become four walking lanes, with a width of 15 meters in each direction with the work of asphalt shoulders three meters wide, in addition to the completion of a service road consisting of two walking lanes of 7.3 meters wide, and a total length of 667 meters, and linking the areas of Al Barashi and Al Ateen on Al Dhaid Road the main.

Al-Kutbi explained that a single service road was constructed, consisting of two lanes for traffic with a width of (7.3) meters, and a total length of (240) meters, with the implementation of one lane for acceleration, and another for slowing down with a length of 640 meters, which helps in the safe transmission of traffic. Between the service and main roads, indicating that the single service road connects the fuel station, the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation buildings complex, and Sharjah Health City located in the Muzaira’a area to the adjacent Dhaid Road.

The Director of the Roads Projects Department stated that soil settlement work has been completed on both sides of the road, with the aim of facilitating the implementation of cosmetic planting operations later, in addition to the construction of several single service roads, consisting of two walking lanes, with a width of (7.3) meters, and a total length of (7.3) meters. 350) meters, in addition to the implementation of 167 parking spaces for Sharjah Health City vehicles.

Al-Ketbi added, the project also includes a set of civil works accompanying the lighting of the road, such as the pillars’ bases on the two sides and the necessary feeding boxes for the lighting poles and the pipe extensions located between these bases, in addition to this, protection has been made for a number of service lines that are present and intersecting with the road axes such as High pressure (33 and 11 kV), and aviation fuel line and water lines, by modifying the levels of these lines and providing the necessary protection for them through (concrete pieces) and ferries, in addition to making pipe extensions below the roads that have been implemented with the aim of supplying and supplying them. In future service lines, a modern communication network for the armed forces has also been completed from the seventh interchange to the fifth intersection in the direction of Sharjah.

She indicated that the project also included the establishment of a modern network to drain rain water on both sides of the road from the fifth and sixth intersections to avoid any negative effects of rain that may result in disrupting traffic. In addition, special extensions were made to modern water networks of varying diameters (100 and 300). On both sides of the road.





