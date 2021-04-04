The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah has completed 93% of the Al Dhaid Road development project from the fifth interchange to the seventh interchange at a total cost of 85 million dirhams, and opened it in a phased manner to traffic and traffic, through four lanes for traffic heading to the city of Al Dhaid.

The head of the authority, Eng. Youssef Saleh Al-Suwaji, stressed the authority’s keenness to implement new and future projects to accommodate the increasing traffic movement in the streets.

The Director of Road Projects Department at the Authority, Eng. Fatimah Al-Kutbi, said that the development operations included the expansion of the existing Al-Dhaid Road, to become four walking lanes, with a width of 15 meters in each direction, with the work of asphalt shoulders of three meters wide, and the completion of a service road consisting of two walking lanes of 7.3 meters wide , And a total length of 667 meters, linking the areas of Barashi and Al-Ateen on the main Dhaid road.

She explained that a single service road was constructed, consisting of two lanes, with a total length of 240 meters, with the implementation of one lane for acceleration and a deceleration lane of length 640 meters, which helps to move traffic safely between the service roads and the main one, noting that the single service road connects the gas station. And the complex of buildings belonging to the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation, and Sharjah Health City located in the Muzairaa area on the adjacent Dhaid Road.





