The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah has completed 93% of the Al Dhaid Road development project from the fifth to the seventh interchange, at a total cost of 85 million dirhams, to open it in a phased manner to traffic and traffic, through four lanes for traffic heading to the city of Al Dhaid.

The head of the authority, Eng. Youssef Saleh Al-Suwaiji, confirmed the authority’s keenness to implement new and future projects to accommodate the increasing traffic movement in the streets.

The Director of Roads Projects Department at the Authority, Eng. Fatimah Al-Kutbi, said that the development operations included expanding the existing Al Dhaid Road, to become four traffic lanes, with a width of 15 meters in each direction, with the work of asphalt shoulders three meters wide, and the completion of a service road consisting of two walking lanes of 7.3 width Meters, and a total length of 667 meters, linking the areas of Al-Barashi and Al-Ateen on the main Dhaid road.

She explained that a single service road was constructed from two lanes, with a total length of 240 meters, with one lane for acceleration and one for deceleration.





