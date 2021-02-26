The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai stated, in a recent report, that 102,854 students participated in the comprehensive survey of students’ quality of life in Dubai, which was recently conducted by the authority, and the report showed that 93% of private schools in Dubai adhere to the approved health and safety measures. Noting that the authority will announce the details of the survey results and a questionnaire on the quality of life of school personnel at the end of next March.

The report indicated that 60% of students in grades six to nine get a good night’s sleep at least five times a week, while 42% of students in grades tenth, eleventh and twelfth get this rest. A good night’s sleep is often a higher quality of life. On the other hand, the report stated that Emirati students represent more than 11.3% of students studying in 210 private schools in the Emirate of Dubai, with a total number of 32,398 male and female students, distributed over 17,976 male and 15,312 students.

The report, entitled “Teaching for All Classes” and monitoring change and flexibility in schools, universities and early childhood centers in Dubai for the current academic year, stated that private schools in the emirate witnessed a growth in the number of students in the current school year by 2.6%, as the number increased from 279. One thousand and 191 male and female students in the fall of 2020 to 286 thousand and 588 male and female students in the spring of this year, with 51.53% male and 48.47% female students.

The report showed that 93% of private schools in Dubai adhere to the approved health and safety procedures, indicating that the Authority’s team, which carried out surprise visits to schools during the year 2020, monitored several observations on health and safety in 7% of schools. The report showed that the most common model of students in Dubai were born in October.

The authority pointed out that the noticeable increase in enrollment in private schools in the Emirate of Dubai confirms that the private school and university education system in the emirate has shown sufficient flexibility to adapt to various circumstances, which in turn strengthened families’ confidence in the quality of the various educational options available to their sons and daughters, and the opportunity Choose between a distance learning model or face-to-face learning for their children, with the confidence that education will be of high quality either way.

The “Education for All Classes” report, issued by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, recently stated that the number of students of determination reached 14,868 students, representing 5.2% of the total number of students studying in 210 private schools in the Emirate of Dubai.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai confirmed that it aims to issue the “Education for All Classes” report, which tracks developments in the private education sector in Dubai, to provide information related to this important sector, and to provide the educational community and those concerned with all updates about it, and systematic analyzes of interest to those in charge of the process. Periodically, based on the great care that the Dubai government attaches to data, which is the backbone of careful planning for the future, and in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership in dealing with data and information in a scientific manner that supports development trends within various sectors.





