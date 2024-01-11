Heavy rains have been affecting the capital of São Paulo for 4 days; the city was on alert this Thursday afternoon (11 January)

Enel stated this Thursday (11 January 2024) that 93% of customers affected by the rains in São Paulo had their power restored. The city entered its 4th consecutive day of rain and areas were on alert for flooding this afternoon.

In a note sent to Power360Enel stated that teams must remain in the field to normalize the power outages for customers affected by the rains on Wednesday (10 January).

The energy distribution company justified the lack of power with strong winds associated with falling trees that destroyed sections of the electrical network. According to Enel, the reconstruction work at these points is “complex” and involves replacing cables and poles.

For power outage requests, the company recommends customers to prioritize digital channels, such as the “Enel São Paulo” app or the virtual agency on the company's official website. To register a power outage, customers can also send the word “LUZ” and the installation number on their Enel account to telephone number 27373.

SÃO PAULO ALERT

O CGE (Emergency Management Center) announced a state of alert on Thursday afternoon (11 January) for the following regions:

North Zone;

East zone;

West Zone;

Southeast Zone;

South Zone;

Center;

Tietê Marginal; It is

Marginal Pinheiros.

The state of alert ended at 6:05 pm. The CGE said that the forecast for the next few hours was “unstable weather”.

A 58-year-old man died on Monday (8 January) after being hit by a tree that fell due to the force of the winds in Itupeva, 70 km from the capital of São Paulo. A day later, on Tuesday (January 9), another man, aged 62, died of electrocution after being hit by a power cable. He was in the south zone of São Paulo.

Read below the full note sent by Enel on Thursday (11 January) at 9:25 pm:

“Enel Distribuição São Paulo informs that it has already restored energy supply to 93% of customers affected by the rains that hit part of its concession area on the afternoon and evening of this Wednesday (10/01). Teams are still in the field to normalize the power outage for the approximately 0.1% of the company's customer base affected by yesterday's storm. At the moment, the number of calls remains within the distributor's normal operating pattern. It is worth mentioning that, during this week, strong winds associated with falling trees and branches destroyed some sections of the electrical network. The reconstruction work in each of these incidents is complex, involving the replacement of cables and poles, among other equipment. The company adds that it will continue with the full mobilization of teams in the field throughout the rainy season.

“For power outage requests, Enel SP advises that customers prioritize digital channels such as the Enel São Paulo APP or the virtual agency on the website www.enel.com.br. The distributor also provides an SMS channel to register power outages. Just send a free message to number 27373 with the word LUZ and the installation number that appears on your Enel account.

“It is important to highlight that 93% of customers are affected by the power outage, and not their base.”