Dubai Municipality announced the completion of a project for the rehabilitation and maintenance of public beaches in the Emirate of Dubai, which included the beaches of: Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah 1, 3, and Umm Suqeim 1, at a cost of about 93 million dirhams, within the framework of work to provide a sustainable infrastructure that serves the emirate’s community. It supports its economy in accordance with the best international standards, provides the needs of visitors to the public beaches of the emirate, which is one of the most important tourist attractions in Dubai, and provides them with the best services and entertainment facilities, which enhances the experience of visitors and visitors to Dubai beaches.

The amount of clean beach sand used in the project exceeded 1.2 million cubic meters of sand extracted from the lands of the coastal area, while the quantities of rock used in the project reached more than 200,000 cubic meters, and the working hours in the project were 515,000 hours.

The project focused on the maintenance of beaches in sites affected by erosion operations, and the establishment of coastal protection facilities necessary to ensure the stability and sustainability of beaches, and raising the levels of those beaches to avoid exposure to cases of inundation in times of strong winds. Work has been done to increase the width of some beach sites and increase the beach area to about 112,000 square meters, which contributes to increasing recreational areas on those beaches, and developing them in the future with more facilities, services and facilities that serve beachgoers and meet their needs.

The project comes within the efforts of Dubai Municipality and its endeavor to make Dubai the best city in the world to live and visit through sustainable planning and implementation of all recreational facilities at the level of the emirate, the most prominent of which are public beaches frequented by various segments of society, including residents and visitors throughout the year, while Dubai beaches are classified among the best tourist destinations worldwide thanks to the natural ingredients and the various services that are available in it.

Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawood Al-Hajri, said: “In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the best city for living, working and visiting in the world, Dubai Municipality has completed a project to rehabilitate and maintain public beaches. With the aim of developing and beautifying the emirate’s beaches and providing a sustainable infrastructure in accordance with the best international standards, which supports the economic process and enhances the tourist attraction of the Emirate of Dubai, by providing the best entertainment facilities and investment opportunities that contribute to attracting the largest number of visitors and tourists.

He added: «Dubai Municipality has taken a package of measures to confront the challenges resulting from climate change and the rise in sea level, and to monitor changes in the shore line, as a number of coastal protection facilities have been implemented, including bumpers, breakwaters and rock protection, and the beaches have been replenished with beach sand and raised their levels, including It ensures the preservation of the balance of the coastline, and its protection from erosion and erosion caused by seasonal waves, ”explaining that the implementation of the project was restricted to a package of strict environmental measures that ensured that wildlife in those sites was not harmed.

The scope of work at Al Mamzar Corniche Beach included backfilling and reclamation of a land with a total area of ​​9,000 square meters, covered by rock protection extending 340 meters long, and the implementation of a rocky belt to maintain the stability of the beach with a length of 100 meters.

It also included the implementation of excavation and dredging of the soil according to the design sectors, with the supply and feeding of beach sand with a total length of 220 meters, as the amount of rock used was 29 thousand and 300 cubic meters, and the total sand used was 64 thousand and 790 cubic meters. The scope of work at Jumeirah Beach 1 included the implementation of the works of supplying and feeding the beach with 125,000 cubic meters of beach sand, with a total length of 1,000 linear meters, with the maintenance of the existing coastal fenders and increasing their lengths by approximately 160 meters using metal pillars and wooden posts, to ensure the maintenance of the beach’s balance. .

The scope of work at Jumeirah Beach 3 included supplying and feeding the beach with beach sand with a length of 750 longitudinal meters for Beach No. 1, 690 longitudinal meters for Beach No. 2, and 525 longitudinal meters for Beach No. 3, in addition to the construction of a rock barrier with a length of 160 meters, and the implementation of a rocky belt for Beach No. 1. With a total length of 535 meters, and 400 meters for Beach No. 2. The amount of rock protection works amounted to 30,400 cubic meters, and the beach was fed with a total of 580,000 cubic meters of beach sand.

• The amount of clean beach sand used in the project exceeded 1.2 million cubic meters.

A new breakwater at Umm Suqeim 1 beach

The scope of work at Umm Suqeim Beach 1 included the construction of a new breakwater with a total length of 325 longitudinal meters, and a rocky belt for the beach with a length of 520 longitudinal meters, then a process of filling and reclamation of the new land for the beach with a total area of ​​30,000 square meters, which added an additional beach with a length of approximately 500 meters, With making a number of necessary modifications to the existing coastal facilities to suit the new situation after the expansion.

Excavation and dredging of the soil were also carried out, and the stones of the rocky barrier of the fishermen port on the sea side were partially removed, and it was modified to suit the land reclamation works of the new beach, and the stones of the rocky barrier on the beach were completely removed, in preparation for increasing the extension of the new beach. The quantities of rocks used for breakers and rock protection works amounted to 172,25 cubic meters, and the amount of sand feeding the beach amounted to 480,000 cubic meters.

Dawood Al-Hajri:

“The project was restricted by a package of strict environmental measures that ensured no harm to wildlife in those sites.”