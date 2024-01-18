His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, confirmed that government agencies in Dubai continue with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to establish a global leadership model. By improving and innovating the system of government work and government services, to make everyone happy who lives on its land, to consolidate Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for living and working, as His Highness made the happiness of society with all its segments a goal and a goal, to achieve which efforts are combined.

This came when His Highness approved the results of studies of happiness indicators for Dubai government customers and employees, and the results of the daily secret shopper, presented by the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, affiliated with the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, in dedication to His Highness’s annual initiative to announce the results of happiness studies, to enhance Dubai’s leadership in work. Governmental.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum confirmed in 2019 that the date for the annual announcement of the results of government agencies in Dubai in the field of customer and employee happiness will be January 18 of each year.

He said: “Government work in Dubai is a model that can be emulated, based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his continuous directives to employ all energies and capabilities to achieve the happiness of members of society, and every achievement we achieve is the beginning of greater achievements. Continuous development is our sustainable approach.” Which we will not deviate from.”

His Highness added: “I am proud of my work team in the Dubai government, and I have always had great confidence in them, and I am pleased with the new levels of excellence we achieve every year to make people happy, as serving them is the highest goal of government work… and in light of the great development that Dubai is witnessing and the quality services it provides.” Innovative, there is no substitute for our distinguished and innovative cadres and work teams that adopt initiative and positive culture, keep pace with requirements, anticipate needs, turn challenges into opportunities, and make the difference in the efficiency of government work.”

His Highness praised the results that had been achieved, as the results of all entities exceeded 90% in the study of the Customer Happiness Index. His Highness praised the performance of government agencies, especially those that achieved the highest percentages, saying: “I approved the results of the Dubai Government Customer Happiness Index study for the year 2023. “I am proud of the success of government agencies in Dubai in raising the overall happiness rate of those dealing with the Dubai government to 93%.”

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, congratulated the first-place holders in the results of the Customer Happiness Index study, which are: Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment with a score of 97.7%, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority with a score of 96.7%, and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services with a score of 96.1%.

His Highness praised the performance of government agencies that achieved the highest percentages in the results of the Employee Happiness Index study, saying: “The results of the Dubai Government Employee Happiness Index study for the year 2023 were also approved… We are all proud of the distinguished level that government agencies have reached in Dubai as a preferred and attractive work environment, as The overall happiness rate of Dubai government employees reached 88%.”

His Highness also congratulated the first-place holders in the results of the employee happiness index study, which are: the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai with a score of 95.17%, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment with a score of 94.91%, and the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation with a score of 94.51%.

The results of the Daily Secret Shopper Study Index have witnessed remarkable progress since the launch of the study in its new form, as government agencies achieved an average of 94.8%, a result that is consistent with the result of the study of the Customer Happiness Index, and confirms the government agencies’ keenness to follow the leadership’s directives by placing customer happiness at the top of their priorities.

In 2021, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed that the mystery shopper study be separated from the customer happiness study, so that it is an independent study on its own on an ongoing basis, to achieve the best standards of development and improvement directly by government agencies. The daily secret shopper index measures the quality of services provided by the Dubai government, including evaluating procedures and services through several channels: service centers, call centers, websites, and smart applications. A daily report on the results of visits to each government entity is submitted via an electronic platform, For the purposes of improvement and development, the study reports are also included in the evaluation of each entity in the evaluation of the government excellence system.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed government agencies in Dubai to continue the approach of continuous improvement and develop services in a way that enhances the levels of happiness of customers and employees, and improves their experience at all stages, in a way that consolidates Dubai’s position as a preferred global destination for living and working, and enhances the reputation of work. Dubai Government is a global standard for efficiency, innovation, proactiveness and readiness for the future.

An advanced, unified electronic platform has been completed to calculate and display the results of studies, enabling users accredited by government agencies to view the detailed results of each entity compared to the average at the Dubai government level and compared to the entity’s result in the previous year, with the possibility of reviewing detailed, classified results, which helps the government entity focus Development and improvement efforts in the areas that need them most.

The results of the customer happiness study witnessed the continued integration of the results of the real-time happiness index, which is measured by the Dubai Digital Authority for services provided through websites and smart applications, into the customer happiness study index.

The Dubai Government Excellence Program has been implementing the three studies on the results of the Customer Happiness Study Index, the results of the Employee Happiness Study Index, and the results of the Secret Shopper Study Index since 2004. Over 20 years, the indicators have achieved steady positive growth year after year, compared to best practices. Globally.

The three studies were developed in 2023 according to best practices, and the questionnaire questions were simplified and reviewed with government agencies, to ensure their suitability with the nature of the work of each government agency.

The Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, confirmed that, with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, making people happy remains the basic principle of government work and a priority within the performance indicators of the various components of the government apparatus in Dubai, and with it Dubai has become a distinguished pioneering model in the world.

He said: “The date of January 18 of each year has become an annual occasion that the Dubai government awaits, to announce the approval of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, the results of studies on the happiness indicators of customers and employees of the Dubai government, and this year, for the first time, the results of the customer happiness index for all government agencies in Dubai exceeded 90%. “This confirms the excellence of government services provided in Dubai, which reflects positively on society as a whole.”

In turn, the General Coordinator of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, Dr. Hazza Al Nuaimi, pointed out that the indicators of customer happiness, employee happiness, and the daily secret shopper have been the result of two decades of continuous development and innovation in government performance in the various services provided to the public.

He added that government excellence in Dubai is an integrated experience that ensures the happiness of customers and employees at all stages, and studies are based on clear performance indicators and evaluation tools that we are keen to constantly develop, so that their results are accurate and reflect the reality of government work and services provided, to continue improving them and exploring more ways to innovate in them. The ultimate goal of our work is to develop government performance and enhance efficiency, integration and excellence at all levels.

Winners of first place in the results of the Customer Happiness Index study:

– Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

– Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

– Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Winners of first place in the results of the Employee Happiness Index study:

– General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai.

– Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

– Endowment Foundation and Palace Fund Management.

