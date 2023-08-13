Home page World

Split

A burned-out car sits in the middle of a devastated area of ​​the small town of Lahaina. © Rick Bowmer/dpa

The death toll from the devastating fires continues to rise on Maui. According to the media, it is the deadliest wildfire in recent US history.

Honolulu – The media are already talking about the deadliest forest fire disaster in the United States in recent times: According to the district of Maui in the US state of Hawaii, forest and bush fires have killed at least 93 people there in the past few days. The discovery of more dead is to be feared, said Hawaii’s governor Josh Green on Saturday (local time). The small town of Lahaina was hit particularly hard, with many streets looking like a war zone. Questions are getting louder as to whether the authorities could not have reacted much better to the accident.

“There is no transparency,” said professional surfer Kai Lenny in a video on Instagram. “The government doesn’t tell us what’s happening, so nobody knows how we can help.” Lenny said he himself used a jet ski to provide people with the essentials over the water because many roads were closed.

There were no warning sirens

The civil protection agency FEMA said on Saturday that around a dozen federal agencies are busy with relief measures for the fire victims. 150 employees, including search and rescue teams, are already on Maui, and more are on the way.

There was also criticism that no warning sirens were said to have been used on Maui at the beginning. The rescue work was also made more difficult by the fact that Lahaina in the north and south can only be reached via a large access road.

The emergency supply is starting up slowly

In the city, which had around 13,000 inhabitants before the accident, there had also been complaints that an evacuation might have been ordered too late – according to the “New York Times” on Facebook, there were reports from the authorities on Thursday that the fires are under control. Fire Chief Bradford Ventura later said at a press conference that the fires had spread surprisingly quickly and that it had previously been “almost impossible” to order evacuations quickly enough.

A woman digs in the rubble of a destroyed home in Lahaina, Hawaii. © Rick Bowmer/AP/dpa

Gov. Green acknowledged that emergency supplies are slow to start because it is difficult to bring supplies to Maui from other islands. The situation is unprecedentedly devastating. Green said he had ordered an investigation into the authorities’ initially sluggish response, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, the fire brigade is still working to contain fires in various regions of the island, the Maui district government said on Saturday night.

Around 2,200 buildings in the district were damaged or destroyed by the fire, according to updated figures from the Pacific Disaster Center and the US Federal Emergency Management Agency FEMA. Initial estimates assume around 5.5 billion dollars (5.0 billion euros) for the reconstruction there.

King Charles expresses his condolences

In addition to the fires in western Maui, fires broke out in other regions of the island and on the neighboring island of Hawaii at the beginning of the week, which had spread quickly due to strong winds at speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour. With an area of ​​around 1900 square kilometers, the Hawaiian island is about half the size of the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca.

Members of a search and rescue team walk down a street in Lahaina, Hawaii. © Rick Bowmer/AP/dpa

Meanwhile, US celebrities including actors Jason Momoa and Jessica Alba called for support for emergency relief and reconstruction of the region. The British King Charles III also joined the international sympathy. and his wife, Queen Camilla. They expressed “deeply appalled” at the situation in Maui in a letter to US President Joe Biden. “We can only begin to imagine the extent of the destruction that has engulfed the island and the heartbreaking desperation of those whose livelihoods have been so disastrously affected,” it said. dpa