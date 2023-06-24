The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi announced the results of the third round of the quality of life questionnaire, in which 82,761 community members participated, with the aim of measuring the level of quality of life and well-being among the members of the Emirate’s community, and resulted in several important indicators, including that 93.5% of Abu Dhabi residents feel with security and personal safety, while 88.6% confirmed their strong agreement with the phrase “I feel religious freedom in Abu Dhabi.”

The head of the department, Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, confirmed that the results of the questionnaire in the first session enabled the work team to prepare strategies and develop important policies that contribute to the development of the work system, including the launch of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination, raising the quality of family life, developing initiatives that promote the culture of sports in society, and promoting Protection policy for victims of violence and abuse.

The questionnaire in the third session included 14 indicators that were developed based on the results of the first and second sessions, namely: housing, job opportunities and revenues, family income and wealth, work-life balance, health, education and skills, security and personal safety, social relations, civic participation and governance, quality Environment, social and cultural cohesion, social and community service, digital quality of life, happiness and well-being.

The security and personal safety index showed that 93.5% of Abu Dhabi residents feel safe when walking alone at night, an increase from 93.0% recorded in 2020, and higher than all OECD countries. Life is 70%, which is higher than the OECD average of 67%, while the percentage of happiness among the population increased and reached 7.63 compared to the score recorded at 7.17 in 2020.

The department pointed out that the social and cultural cohesion index recorded a very high level of national feeling and community identity among Emirati citizens, and a sense of community identity among expatriates in Abu Dhabi. Regarding the feeling of religious freedom, 88.6% of individuals expressed that they agree or strongly agree with the phrase “I feel religious freedom.” in Abu Dhabi”.