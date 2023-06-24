Abu Dhabi (the Union)

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi announced the results of the third round of the quality of life questionnaire, in which 82,761 community members participated, with the aim of measuring the level of quality of life and well-being among the members of the Emirate’s community, as it resulted in several important indicators, including that 93.5% of Abu Dhabi residents feel safe. and personal safety. The questionnaire is considered a main measuring tool in developing the work system for the social and government sectors in the emirate. Over the course of three sessions, nearly 200,000 community members, citizens and residents, participated in it, to get their opinions and suggestions on many of the main axes related to important societal issues.

His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, said that the quality of life questionnaire is the voice of society, and it is continuously developed in line with the needs of all groups, especially that the results of the questionnaire in the first session enabled the work team to prepare strategies and develop important policies that contribute to In developing the work system, including launching the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination, raising the quality of family life, and developing initiatives that promote a culture of sports in society, in addition to developing a volunteer work policy, social support policy, emergency procedures, and strengthening the protection policy for victims of violence and abuse.

His Excellency added, “Quality of life indicators have been developed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which is concerned with the extent of people’s satisfaction with their lives, and with the services provided by their governments, while three special indicators have been added for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to identify the needs of community members, and to know the location of the emirate from among developed countries in terms of improving individual life.

His Excellency stressed that the previous sessions of the questionnaire contributed to the follow-up analysis of the challenges and social phenomena facing members of society, and enabled us to create time statistics, and work with partners to develop innovative solutions such as specific policies, strategies and initiatives that contribute to providing sustainable solutions towards enhancing the quality of life of individuals.

He pointed to the continuation of conducting surveys and studies that help determine social priorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to enhance interactive participation between the department and all concerned parties, in order to draw features of initiatives and programs aimed at improving the quality of life and well-being among members of society.

In the third session, the questionnaire included 14 main indicators that were developed based on the results of the first and second sessions, namely: housing, job opportunities and revenues, family income and wealth, work-life balance, health, education and skills, security and personal safety, social relations, civic participation and governance, Environmental quality, social and cultural cohesion, social and community service, digital quality of life, happiness and well-being.

This questionnaire was prepared in six different languages, namely Arabic, English, Bengali, Hindi, Tagalog, and Telugu, in order to reach all segments of society to participate in it and put their opinions and suggestions for improvement and development.

Regarding the security and personal safety index, 93.5% of Abu Dhabi residents reported that they feel safe when walking alone at night, an increase from 93.0% recorded in 2020 and higher than all OECD countries, while the happiness and well-being index recorded that Abu Dhabi residents reached a percentage of their satisfaction with Life is 70%, which is higher than the OECD average of 67%, while the percentage of happiness among the population increased and reached 7.63, compared to the score recorded at 7.17 in 2020.

Social relations

The results showed that the percentage of people who agreed or strongly agreed that they are satisfied with their social relationships reached 74%, while the percentage of satisfaction with family life reached 73%. In the same indicator, the percentage of people who spent a long or somewhat long time with the family increased to 39.2%, compared to the previous period, when it reached 23.9%. The highest happiness rates were recorded among people who met their friends several times a week, at 7.49 points.

social cohesion

With regard to the social and cultural cohesion index, a very high level of national feeling and community identity was recorded among Emirati citizens, and a sense of community identity among expatriates in Abu Dhabi. Regarding the sense of religious freedom, 88.6% of individuals expressed that they agree or strongly agree with the phrase “I feel free.” religious in Abu Dhabi. The digital quality of life index monitored, through digital access to information, access to information and communication technology, and it was found that 88.7% of Abu Dhabi residents enjoy internet services in their homes, which is higher than the 85.2% recorded in 2020. The results of the questionnaire support efforts The department for community development and protection by combining modern lifestyles with community values ​​and culture, and achieving harmony and harmony between society and all sectors of work.

Health and sports

In the health index, which measures a number of aspects related to physical, psychological and mental health, 51.2% of the elderly answered that they suffer from chronic health problems. Participants also identified causes of stress with financial burdens, workloads, family relationships, job security, as well as workplace relationships. In the sports index, 60% of the participants considered that lack of time is one of the main reasons for not exercising. Regarding volunteer work, 56.4% of the participants indicated that they did not work or had little knowledge of volunteer opportunities. It is worth noting that the quality of life index is a global model and concept that is applied at the level of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to analyze and monitor the quality of life and improve it in all its dimensions. The results are analyzed and compared with the results of a number of countries around the world, which take quality of life as a fundamental pillar in The path of growth and development, including the United States of America, Britain, Finland, Norway, France, and Italy, in order to ensure recognition of the best practices and best experiences in important social fields, and to reserve an advanced position among the indicators of global competitiveness.