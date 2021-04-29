9284 COVID-19 case revealed in Russia per day

Over the past day, 9,284 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic was 4 796 557. The operational headquarters said this in its Telegram-channel.

Most of the infected were registered in Moscow (3215), St. Petersburg (716), Moscow (632), Rostov (229) and Samara (176) regions. Least of all – in the Altai Republic (4), Tyva (2) and Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (1).

During the day, 364 people died, since the beginning of the pandemic – 109,731.

The daily rate of recovery was 8442, the total – 4 419 540.