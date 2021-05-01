In Russia, over the past day, 9,270 new cases of coronavirus were detected. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic was 4,814,558. The operational headquarters said this in its Telegram-channel.

9270 new case of coronavirus revealed in Russia per day

Most of the infected were registered in Moscow (3208), St. Petersburg (737), Moscow (649), Rostov (228) and Samara (160) regions. Least of all – in the Republics of Tyva (3), Nenets (1) and Chukotka (1) Autonomous Okrugs.

During the day, 392 people died, since the beginning of the pandemic – 110 520.

The daily rate of recovery was 8637, the total – 4 436 583.