In Russia, the coronavirus was detected in 9232 people in 84 regions per day. In total, almost five million people were infected during the pandemic, reported on the stopkoronavirus.ru website.

Most of all new cases were recorded in Moscow – 3312 positive tests. They are followed by St. Petersburg (791 infections) and the Moscow region (727 cases). Compared to the previous day, the number of daily infections in the capital increased by 58 percent.

Not a single infected person was found in the Nenets District, two more patients in the Jewish Autonomous Region and Chukotka.

Over the past day, 396 infected people have died in the country, 9,983 people recovered. Over the entire time of the epidemic, more than 117 thousand patients have died, almost 4.6 million residents have recovered.