The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 142,798 new examinations were conducted, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection, counting and isolating cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those in contact with it.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 923 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total registered cases to 999 thousand and 637 cases.

It also announced that no new deaths were recorded, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 2,337. The Ministry announced the recovery of 895 new cases of people infected with the virus and their recovery from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 978,503 cases.