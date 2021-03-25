The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 9221, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Thursday, March 25th.

Most cases – 1787 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (804 cases) and the Moscow Region (540 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The smallest growth rates were recorded per day in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug and in the Tyva Republic (one case each).

Also, over the past 24 hours, 393 deaths of patients with coronavirus were registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 96,612 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

The number of discharged patients increased by 10,881 per day. A total of 4,109,281 patients recovered.