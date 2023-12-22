Friday, December 22, 2023, 10:24



| Updated 11:36 a.m.

The number 92023 has become the fourth fifth prize of the 2023 Christmas Lottery. At 10:23 a.m., that number came out that has fallen in Salt, Pego, Mataró, La Línea de la Concepción, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Finca España , Valladolid, San Vicente de la Barquera and Madrid. The lucky ones who have the tenth with this combination pocket 6,000 euros per ticket and 60,000 for the series.

This is one of the 13 prizes on which those who participate in this popular draw, considered one of the most important of the year, have their sights set. Like every December 22, the Teatro Real is packed with all those who have managed to gain access to see this great event live. And the drums continue to spin and spread joy throughout Spain, on this day that is already considered the date that begins Christmas. That day, from LA VERDAD you will be able to follow the last hour of the Christmas Lottery draw live.

In total, eight fifth prizes are distributed in the Christmas Lottery Extraordinary Draw. You can find out what the winning combinations are through the LA VERDAD Christmas Lottery live stream. Although of the great prizes that are distributed, this is the smallest, for every tenth, the winner will take home 6,000 euros, a not inconsiderable amount and that can become one of the best gifts of these holidays. In addition, you can check your tenths in the checker right after the draw ends.

This year, state Lotteries and Betting will distribute 2,590 million euros in prizes, a sum that has increased compared to 2022, when 2,520 million were awarded. This increase is due to the fact that in 2023 more series of each number have been manufactured, from 180 in 2022 to 185 this year. However, this rain of money will continue on January 6, when the draw for the Children's Lottery.

From when can you collect the money?



To collect a tenth of the Christmas Lottery, as long as it is greater than 2,000 euros, you must go to one of the banking entities authorized by the State Lottery and Betting Society of the State (SELAE) and identify yourself with the National Identity Document ( DNI) from the 23rd. Although it can actually be done from 6:00 p.m. on the 22nd if the sum is less than 2,000 euros, since this amount can be claimed at any lottery administration.

The period to collect the prizes is three months, which start counting from the day following the draw. Once the margin quarter has ended, all right to receive the money is lost and the amount will be taken by the Treasury if no one claims it. Therefore, the last day to collect a tenth of the Christmas Lottery is next March 23.

Is it necessary to declare the fifth awards to the Treasury?



The good news is that if you have been one of the winners of the fifth prize, it is exempt from taxation. This only affects prizes with amounts equal to or greater than 40,000 euros. In this way, the winners will be able to enjoy the prize in full and only the Gordo and the second and third prizes will have to pay taxes to the Treasury.

What you should keep in mind if you have shared a tenth



When purchasing a lottery ticket, there are many who decide to play with a family member or friend, even resorting to psychics to try to guess the winning combination. However, to avoid a setback when collecting the prize obtained, if you have been one of the winners, it is necessary to take a series of measures to prevent something that is the reason for happiness from becoming a problem with a person. darling.

To begin with, it must be taken into account that these tickets are bearer documents, so whoever has them in their possession will be the one who can collect a succulent amount of money. Therefore, when it comes to sharing a tenth, it is enough for the person in charge of guarding it to photocopy and give each participant a signed copy, with their DNI, on which the names of all of them appear written and the amount that is shared. He has provided.

It can also be sent by email or WhatsApp, but the details of all the people who contribute money must appear. However, if the other party challenges that evidence on the grounds that it has been manipulated, it will be necessary to prove it.