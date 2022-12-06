Home page politics

Of: Helena Gries, Diana Rissmann, Nadja Austel, Vincent Büssow

Russia suffered losses in the Ukraine war. Soldiers are said to have been injured in a suspected Ukrainian attack on Russian airfields. The news ticker.

Explosions: There are detonations at an air force base. Three people die.

There are detonations at an air force base. Three people die. Counteroffensive: Ukraine reports the downing of a Russian SU-25 fighter jet.

Ukraine reports the downing of a Russian SU-25 fighter jet. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 10.45 a.m.: After the attack on an airfield with drones, the Internet portal reports Baza about a drone attack on the “Slava” combine in the Bryansk region, about 80 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The Russian authorities have declared the activities of the combine a state secret because it has ties to national security. According to reports, the targets were apparently also fuel reservoirs. However, they were said to be empty, which is why the attack did not cause a major fire.

The Ukrainian army has apparently destroyed numerous Russian bases in the Zaporizhia region. (Archive photo) © Libkos/dpa

Russian casualties in the Ukraine war: More than 92,000 Russian casualties already

+++ 10.10 a.m.: Ukrainian combat forces have released new estimates of Russia’s combat casualties. According to this, another 510 soldiers died on Monday (December 5). A total of 92,200 Russian soldiers are said to have lost their lives in the Ukraine war. The relevant statement was issued by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and cannot be independently verified.

Soldiers: 92,200 (+510 on the previous day)

92,200 (+510 on the previous day) planes: 281 (+0)

281 (+0) Helicopter: 264 (+0)

264 (+0) Tank: 2929 (+5)

2929 (+5) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 5905 (+5)

5905 (+5) Artillery Systems: 1915 (+1)

1915 (+1) Air defense systems: 2110 (+1)

2110 (+1) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 395 (+0)

395 (+0) Cars and other vehicles: 4505 (+8)

4505 (+8) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1587 (+5)

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Suspected Ukraine drone attack

Update from Tuesday, December 6, 6:50 a.m.: Four soldiers were apparently injured in suspected drone attacks on two Russian airfields on Monday (December 5), the Russian Defense Ministry said. At the Dyagilevo airfield near the Russian city of Ryazan and the Engels-1 military airfield in Saratov Oblast, Russia stationed strategic bombers with missiles used for attacks on Ukraine. Like the news portal Kyiv Independent reported that the Ukrainian Air Force released two photos of the aftermath of the attack on Dyagilevo airfield. The images are said to show, among other things, a damaged bomber.

However, Ukraine has so far neither confirmed nor denied its responsibility for the incidents, according to the report Kyiv Independent further. If the attacks were carried out by Ukraine, they will be the country’s furthest advances into Russian territory – 600-700 kilometers from Ukrainian-controlled areas.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Kyiv shows damage at Russian military airfields

+++ 10.30 p.m.: The Air Force of Ukraine published photos on Telegram purporting to show the aftermath of the attack on a Russian airbase hosting long-range strategic aircraft.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the two published pictures show the Russian military airfield Diagilevo in the Ryazan region. They were commented on with the words: “Ryazan. Rest in peace.” The photos show a damaged Tu-95 bomber missile carrier and a truck with obvious blood stains.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Moscow blames Kyiv for attacks

+++ 8.30 p.m.: Russia blames Ukraine for attacks on two Russian military airports that have killed at least three. Kyiv had previously indicated involvement (see 4:06 p.m. update). The Defense Ministry in Moscow said in the evening via Telegram: “On the morning of December 5, the Kiev regime tried to attack the airfields of Diagilyevo in the Ryazan region and Engels in the Saratov region with Soviet-made reactive drones in order to disable Russian long-haul aircraft .”

According to the ministry, the Russian air defense system is said to have intercepted Ukrainian combat drones flying at low altitude. It also said that “as a result of the crash and the explosion of drone fragments at Russian airfields, the outer skin of two planes was slightly damaged” and “three Russian servicemen from the technical staff who were at the airfield were fatally wounded.”

Four other Russian military personnel were injured. However, the long-range bombers were only slightly damaged, also thanks to the use of anti-aircraft defenses.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: 60 missiles shot down

+++ 6.46 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian Air Force, more than 60 of over 70 Russian cruise missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses on Monday. In his evening address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sincerely thanked the Ukrainian air defense forces and confirmed that the vast majority of Russian missiles had been successfully destroyed.

According to analyzes by British secret services, Russian fighter jets have significantly reduced their deployments in Ukraine. A few dozen missions would still be flown per day. In March there were still up to 300, the Ministry of Defense said. The Air Force has lost more than 60 aircraft so far, including a Sukhoi Su-24 bomber and a Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft last week.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: explosions at Russian bases

+++ 4:06 p.m.: After the explosions on Monday (December 5) at Russian air bases, the exact cause is still unclear. At least three people are said to have been killed in the blasts. According to local media reports, a petrol truck exploded on a tarmac south of Moscow at almost the same time dpa reported.

Ukraine at least hints at participation. “The earth is round. If something is launched into the airspace of other countries very often, then sooner or later unidentified flying objects will return to the place of launch,” said an adviser to the Presidential Office in Kyiv.

Ukraine-News: Two bombers destroyed at airbase

+++ 12.10 p.m.: The explosions that spread on Monday (December 5) at two Russian air bases far from the front lines are fueling speculation (see report from 10.35 a.m). Kyiv is believed to have figured out a way to use long-range Russian bombers to attack Russian infrastructure, like the one Guardians reported.

According to Russian media reports and videos posted on social media, an explosion occurred early Monday morning at the Engels-2 airbase in Russia’s Saratov region, which is home to Tu-95 bombers participating in cruise missile sorties against Ukraine.

News in the Ukraine war: Explosion at a military airport

Another explosion occurred at a military airport near the city of Ryazan, less than 150 miles from Moscow. Three people were killed and five wounded after the explosion of a fuel truck, Russian state media reported. Long-range Tu-95 and Tu-22M bombers are also stationed at this base.

A fiery explosion was seen on video of the explosion, lighting up the night sky. Local residents reported that the sound of the explosion could be heard several kilometers away. The cause of the two explosions has not yet been confirmed.

News in the Ukraine war: Unknown aircraft crashes on the runway

+++ 10.35 a.m.: Explosions occurred at Russian military airfields in the Saratov region and near the city of Ryazan, damaging aircraft. The portal reports this Ukrinform citing the Telegram channel Baza.

“According to preliminary information, on the morning of December 5, 2022, an unidentified aircraft crashed onto the runway of a local airport. As a result, two aircraft were damaged. Two people were also injured and taken to a hospital,” the report said.

Russia’s Ukraine War Losses: Over 90,000 Soldiers Fallen

Update from 10.40 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia continued to suffer heavy casualties. As the military leadership wrote on Facebook on Sunday morning, more than 230 dead Russian soldiers were taken to hospitals in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions between November 28 and 30. Last day, Ukrainian troops are said to have shot down a SU-25 fighter jet and carried out 31 attacks on Russian positions. Attacks by Russia at 17 different locations, however, were repelled.

First report from Sunday (December 4th), 9:13 a.m.: Kyiv/Moscow Kyiv – The Russian military still cannot report any major territorial gains in the Ukraine war. On the contrary: the loss of the strategically important port city of Cherson weighs heavily. Every day, more and more soldiers are dying in the service of Russia.

According to the latest figures published by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the Russian army has already lost more than 90,000 soldiers since the beginning of the war. Accordingly, Russia is said to have lost hundreds of units and many war equipment such as tanks every day.

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: Putin is “surprised”

Also about the Lack of ammunition on the part of Russia there are always reports. The portal only reported on Sunday (December 4th). NBC News such, citing US Intelligence Director Avril Haines. The government official said that Putin’s troops are using up their ammunition faster than they can replace it. This is becoming a “challenge” for Russia, Haines said.

The intelligence director went on to say that Wladimir Putin “Surprised” by his military’s disappointing performance after invading Ukraine in February. “I believe that he is becoming more informed about the challenges faced by the military in Russia. But it doesn’t look to us like he has a full picture of how big the challenges are at this stage,” Haines said. (Talk to agencies)