The UAE has succeeded in establishing an integrated system to support those intending to marry citizens of the country and to provide all the requirements that enable them to build stable and cohesive families that contribute to achieving social cohesion.

Recent statistics issued by the Ministry of Community Development revealed that the total amounts that were disbursed as financial grants for marriage during the 30 years (1993 to 2022) amounted to about 5 billion and 886 million and 584 thousand dirhams, benefiting about 91 thousand and 626 people at the level of the emirates of the country.

Marriage grants over the past years have contributed to helping a large number of young men and women in the country start their marital and family lives with stability and reassurance, as the financial support they received contributed to fulfilling many of the marriage requirements.

And according to Cabinet Resolution No. 5 of 2017, the value of the marriage grant in the UAE is 70 thousand dirhams, and it is paid in one payment to those who are eligible.

The marriage grant is disbursed based on a number of conditions, including that the applicant and his wife be citizens of the state, the husband’s age is not less than 21 years, and the wife’s age is not less than 18 years at the time of the marriage contract, and the person’s net income does not exceed 25 thousand dirhams, with the obligation to attend awareness sessions for both spouses organized by the Ministry of Development community through its online platform.

In a related context, mass weddings constituted one of the most prominent community initiatives that encourage young citizens to marry and family stability, which enjoy great support from the leadership in the UAE, which is keen to make them successful and popularized based on its conviction that building a stable family is the pillar of this society, its development and stability.

The number of mass weddings that the UAE witnessed during the 10 years from 2013 to 2022 amounted to 83 collective weddings, in which 3,597 people participated, according to data recently issued by the Ministry of Community Development.

Collective weddings embody an authentic, traditional dimension in Emirati society based on easing the financial burdens on young people wishing to get married and reducing the negative aspects that accompany some wedding ceremonies, especially the ostentatious spending.

The UAE seeks to establish a culture of collective weddings as a societal phenomenon in which young men and women are equal. Efforts continue to motivate Emirati youth to join collective weddings and use the expenses spent on parties in other matters that contribute to the formation of stable families capable of giving in a way that helps build and develop the country.

And keen on the ideal start of marital life and the sustainability of its stability, the UAE has launched many programs aimed at qualifying young people about to get married, enabling them to assume their family responsibilities and providing them with the knowledge and skills necessary to build a safe and stable family, through courses dealing with various aspects of life and provided by a group of family specialists. .