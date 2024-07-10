Chinese pensioner climbs over two-meter fence of nursing home

In China, a pensioner decided to escape from a nursing home and climbed over a two-meter fence. About this writes The Straits Times.

A 92-year-old woman from Shandong Province did not want to stay in a nursing home and escaped. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. In the video, the pensioner, whose height is only 1.6 meters, deftly grabbed the bars of the fence, found support and quickly overcame the obstacle, carefully landing on her feet. The entire process took the woman 24 seconds. The video was posted on social networks and has gained more than 1.2 million views since July 4.

The director of the nursing home where the woman escaped said she was found shortly after her escape in the same area. He said she was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. He also noted that the pensioner had previously been involved in rock climbing and fitness.

