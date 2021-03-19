Pensioners from the Tyumen region played a luxurious wedding and shared their impressions. It is reported by Telegram-channel Mash.

According to the material, 92-year-old Raisa and 70-year-old Gennady met through a rural precinct. According to “Arguments and Facts”, the heroine of the material called the police with the following request to find her “some man.”

Thus, the district police officer introduced the pensioner to Gennady. According to Raisa, the man began to visit her often, they spent a lot of time with each other, and then decided to get married. So, the couple played a wedding on March 19 in the Tyumen registry office. The bride revealed that she was wearing a designer dress with a floral print, while the groom was wearing classic gray pants and a matching shirt. After registration, the newlyweds were met by a limousine, and they went to the village to celebrate the event in a circle of loved ones and eat a “cake with white swans from mastic.”

