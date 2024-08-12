A man of 92 years old, Tom McDonald, a resident of Dublin, Ireland, passed away following a domestic accident on March 9, 2023. McDonald, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer Five years earlier, he confused a container of detergent with milk and poured it into his cereal overnight.

According to the website Mirrorthe incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. when McDonald got up to make himself a bowl of cornflakesHis daughter, Ailbhe McDonald, who lived with him, heard her father moving around the house and, after not hearing him return to his room, decided to check on her well-being. Upon finding him, McDonald mentioned that he felt sick after having eaten something.

Ailbhe noticed that her father’s cereal had an unusual purple color and upon inquiry discovered that Tom I had confused the detergent with milk. Despite vomiting some of the contents and drinking water, McDonald continued to feel unwell, and her daughter decided to call an ambulance.

The medical team that treated him transferred him to the hospital. St. Vincent’s Universitywhere doctors attempted to stabilize him. Despite their efforts, McDonald’s condition deteriorated rapidly due to lung inflammation caused by inhalation and digestion of detergent.

Dr John Legge, a consultant in emergency medicine at the hospital, said the detergent had seriously affected the lungs and the stomach of the patient. Although they consulted with the National Poison Information Center, there was no effective antidote for the type of damage that McDonald had suffered.

According to the same site, the autopsy performed confirmed that the cause of death was a aspiration pneumonitis, a severe inflammation of the lungs, exacerbated by the pre-existing condition of Alzheimer and heart disease. Despite these factors, the medical report concluded that the incident with the detergent was the direct trigger of his death.

During the inquest, McDonald’s family expressed concern about the increasing difficulty of caring for him at home. due to his dementia. His daughter stressed that although McDonald’s had not had any dangerous incidents previously, the situation underlined the need for greater precautions.

Coroner Cróna Gallagher ruled the death as an accident and noted that this case highlights the additional dangers faced by people with dementia in their homes. Dr. Gallagher mentioned the possibility of this situation being known to organizations such as the SAlzheimer’s society from Ireland, but stressed that it is a risk that families should keep in mind.

