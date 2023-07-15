Ivan Krasko’s assistant said that the hospitalized artist began to hallucinate

Assistant to the hospitalized 92-year-old People’s Artist of Russia Ivan Krasko Daria Pashkova said that he began to hallucinate. Her words leads RBC.

He is in critical condition. He was in intensive care. The worst is over, but doctors have not yet given any forecasts. He began to hallucinate Daria Pashkova Ivan Krasko’s assistant

Pashkova said that Krasko did not recognize the doctors, calling them after her assistant. She noted that she was able to feed the artist, because before that he “swearing, pulled out his tubes, did not want to stay in the hospital.”

What happened to Ivan Krasko

Director of the artist Vyacheslav Smorodinov said that on July 13, Ivan Krasko was urgently hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the National Medical Research Medical Center named after V. A. Almazov in St. Petersburg.

The actor became ill at the dacha in Gruzino, Leningrad region, he stopped feeling his leg, his speech became slurred. Presumably, the consequences of a stroke could have affected this.

The son, who was nearby, called an ambulance. Thank you that the regional doctors went forward and delivered Ivan Ivanovich to the center of Almazov Vyacheslav Smorodinov director Ivan Krasko

Ivan Krasko’s son Fedor said that his father was operated on and had to be transferred to a regular ward.

In August 2021, People’s Artist of Russia Ivan Krasko suffered a stroke and was hospitalized in intensive care. At the end of 2020, he contracted the coronavirus.

On February 16, 2022, it became known that the actor was hospitalized in one of the clinics to treat the consequences of a stroke. He was also diagnosed with an incurable eye disease. The 91-year-old actor found the destruction of the vitreous body, which can lead to rupture of the retina and complete blindness.

In early December 2022, Krasko was again admitted to the hospital for a routine examination related to a previously diagnosed hypertensive crisis.

On January 10, it was reported that the actor was admitted to a medical facility with a stroke. Vyacheslav Smorodinov said that his condition had stabilized, the cultural figure “rushed to the stage.”

Son Krasko spoke about the state of his father

Fedor Krasko said that his father periodically regains consciousness, there are no changes in his condition yet, the artist remains in intensive care.

Only assistant Daria Pashkova was allowed to see him, because it seemed to Ivan Krasko that she was nearby, he called everyone by her name, she hardly fed him.

He refused to eat, but in the end he seemed to eat. And she was not allowed to stay for the night, they told her to go home. Not so bad, he is periodically conscious, even laughed off Fedor Kraskoson of Ivan Krasko

According to the son, the father’s condition “is not much better”, especially against the background of hallucinations. Fedor added that he was not able to contact the artist directly until he was transferred to the ward, only there they would give him the phone.