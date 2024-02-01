Director General of Sharjah Municipality and Chairman of the Supreme Rain Emergency Committee, Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, confirmed that the municipality provided 92 tankers and 113 mobile pumps to deal with the weather condition.

He said that the water drainage holes contributed to reducing rain accumulations, especially since the municipality cleans them periodically, and the field teams deployed and distributed throughout the various areas of the city and the main roads removed water regularly.

He stressed the smooth flow of traffic on the main roads and streets, adding that the call center at 993 works around the clock to receive public reports, as he activated the emergency plan by increasing the number of employees. In turn, Ajman Municipality has identified a number of procedures to be followed, including exercising caution, ensuring that tower cranes are secured according to approved specifications to protect against weather conditions and strong winds, and stopping activities related to lifting operations using tower and mobile cranes and suspended platforms.

She said that the procedures also include stopping work in high and open areas, stopping the movement of heavy equipment and vehicles, demolition operations and used machinery, removing potentially volatile materials, and ensuring that scaffolding is secured according to the approved specifications. She indicated that she receives reports related to cases of sand accumulation, falling trees, and falling or leaning. Lighting poles at 80070.