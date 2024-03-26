The Fujairah Municipality revealed the completion of 15,815 rental contracts through the “Smart Rent” program, representing 92% of the total contracts documented in 2023, noting that this step comes within the framework of the municipality’s efforts to support and enhance the complete shift towards documenting rental contracts through this program. Email.

The Director of the Fujairah Municipality, Engineer Mohammed Al-Afkham, said: “The municipality aspires to achieve a main goal, which is to fully document the rental process procedures electronically, using a digital signature through the digital identity, indicating that the municipality seeks to use modern technology to facilitate administrative processes and improve their efficiency.

Al-Afkham said that the “Smart Ejar” program achieved good success, as 20,000 customers benefited from it with more effective and fast services.

He stated that, in implementation of the requirements of Council of Ministers Resolution No. (109) of 2023 regarding regulating beneficial ownership procedures, the municipality has facilitated registration procedures for all commercial license holders through a smart electronic application (My License), in which all commercial license holders must commit to registering and updating it. Data of the real beneficiary, to avoid imposing administrative penalties and financial fines on violators of the decision.

He added: “The application allows renewing the commercial license, inquiring about fees and requirements, verifying the authenticity of commercial documents, locating a specific license on Google Maps, and searching licenses based on activities.”

Al-Afkham stated that the municipality’s strategy on smart applications achieves several goals, namely the continuity and comprehensiveness of planning and organization to achieve urban development, developing infrastructure commensurate with the requirements of sustainable development, ensuring the preservation of public health, environmental protection and sustainability, and providing distinguished and integrated services that meet the needs of customers.