Alef Group, the company specialized in real estate development in the Emirate of Sharjah, revealed the completion of 92% of the second phase of the “Al Mamsha” project in Sharjah, the mixed-use project, after the completion of the entire first phase by 100% and handing over 82 percent of it to investors, as the first and second phases extend from “Al Mamsha Markets” within the “Al Mamsha” project contains 1,576 housing units distributed over 15 buildings.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said, “We continue to work on completing the second phase of the Al Mamsha project in accordance with the set plan and in accordance with the highest quality standards in design and construction, so that this project, which is consistent with the rich history of Sharjah and its leadership in the fields of culture, education and urbanization, remains the preferred option for those looking for A unique destination that meets all their needs in one location.

Ataya pointed out that the “walk” contains a group of entertainment destinations that suit different age groups, tastes, nationalities and cultures, and includes a shopping center, sports clubs, international health resorts, a fully equipped yoga center, various restaurants and cafes, in addition to children’s entertainment areas, service areas, offices for telecommunications companies and designated places. To pray for women and men.

In addition to the residential units and retail stores that are connected to a network of walking paths within open corridors, taking into account the provision of natural shade elements, air flow, water and green bodies, and the privacy of residents.



