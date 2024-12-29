Europe leads the travel plans of Spaniards for the end of the year, accumulating 92% of reservations ‘free tours’ registered on the Guruwalk platform, although it loses weight compared to previous years in favor of more distant destinations.

Within Europe, the most popular cities for New Year’s Eve are Rome, Budapest, London, Prague and Amsterdam. Madrid, in position number 10, is the only Spanish city in the ‘top 15’.

So, Travel in Europe has decreased five percentage points since 2021, while Africa has experienced significant growth, going from almost no presence in 2021 to 3% of reservations in 2024. Destinations such as Marrakech, Fez, Tangier and Chefchaouen, in Morocco, have captured the interest of Spanish travelers, consolidating themselves as options for those looking for less traditional experiences.

On the other hand, Asia and America have also shown notable growth in 2024. Asia has doubled its proportion of reservations compared to 2021, going from 1.5% to 2.5% of Spanish travelers. For its part, America has grown by 66% in the same period, also reaching 2.5% of the total in 2024.

Among the most popular destinations in Asia are Istanbul (Turkey), Hanoi (Vietnam), Osaka (Japan) and Dubai (United Arab Emirates). In America, New York leads the preferences, followed by Buenos Aires (Argentina), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) and Mexico City. Oceania, although still the least popular destination at less than 1% in 2024, reflects very limited interest, mainly concentrated in Sydney.

Valencia leaves the favorites for the dana

Within Spain, Madrid consistently leads the ranking of the most popular destinations for ‘free tours’ during the Christmas season from 2021 to 2024, consolidating itself as the preferred destination for national travelers.

It is followed by other cities such as Seville, Toledo, Granada, Barcelona and Córdoba, that maintain a prominent presence in the top positions.

In 2024, Salamanca and Zaragoza join the ‘top 10’, displacing Cáceres and Valencia. On the other hand, Málaga has shown significant stability, while Valencia, whose province has recently been severely hit by a DANA, this year has not managed to place itself among the favorites of the Spanish.