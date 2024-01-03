Statistics from the Emirati Competitiveness Program “NAFES” showed an increase in the number of private companies registered with it during the year 2023, amounting to 92.5%, as 13,508 private companies have been registered currently working in various fields to offer multiple jobs to citizens through the program’s website, including 6,491 companies. It has joined the program since the beginning of 2023, as the number of companies reached 7,017 companies at the beginning of January of last year.

In detail, the Secretary-General of the Emirates Competitiveness Council, Ghanam Al Mazrouei, explained in media statements that the statistics of the “Nafes” program exceeded expectations, as the number of citizens working in the private sector at the beginning of the launch of the “Nafes” program was about 29 thousand citizens, and the number rose at the end of the year. Last September, it reached 82,000 citizens, as the program contributed to employing more than 53,000 citizens in the private sector.

He pointed out that more than 30,500 citizens joined the private sector during the first 10 months of last year (from January to October 2023), 73% of whom did not have any previous experience, which reflects a change in the culture of working in the government sector only, and indicates the presence of cadres. A distinguished Emirati woman began to make her way in the private sector, achieving prestigious positions.

Al Mazrouei confirmed that there are leading local and international companies that have begun to attract these talents, as we started with 7,000 establishments employing citizens, and currently it has reached more than 17,000 establishments that employ more than 82,000 citizens, and the total number of financial beneficiaries of the “Nafes” program has reached more than 61,000. A citizen, stressing that the success of “Nafis” is not limited to statistics, as the real achievement is changing societal culture by increasing citizens’ interest in working in the private sector.

Statistics showed that more than 1,600 male and female citizens have benefited from the “Kafaat” program since March 2022. They unleashed their talents through the training they received in the program, as “Nafis,” in partnership with 12 prominent entities from various parts of the country, is keen to empower citizens, raise their competencies, and enhance their skills. In the important strategic sectors on which the nation’s future will be built, the on-the-job training programs also include monthly financial support available to graduate trainees, which is 8,000 dirhams per month for bachelor’s degree holders and above, 6,500 dirhams for diploma and higher diploma holders, and 4,000 dirhams for high school holders.

He explained that the “Nafis” program provides security for citizens in the event that they lose their jobs for reasons beyond their control, as they can benefit from the temporary support program for a maximum period of 12 months within five years, provided that the benefit period does not exceed six consecutive months. The program provides the citizen who lost his job with 7,000 dirhams per month, 4,500 dirhams per month for the husband or wife provided that he does not work, 2,400 dirhams per month for the first and second son or daughter, and 1,600 dirhams per month for the third son or daughter, with a maximum of three children.

It is noteworthy that the number of citizens working in the private sector is expected to increase annually, as well as the number of companies joining the program, with the continued application of Emiratisation targets in companies that employ 50 workers or more, as it is intended that these companies will provide 24 thousand job opportunities annually for citizens by achieving growth in Nationalization of its skilled jobs at a rate of 1% every six months, in addition to the Council of Ministers’ decision related to expanding the base of private establishments targeted for nationalization, which includes companies and individual institutions with a number of workers from 20 to 49 workers within 14 main and specific economic activities, by appointing one citizen to the job. The least skilled job in 2024, and another citizen in 2025, which would provide 12 thousand new job opportunities annually for citizens.

