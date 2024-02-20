Zurich (dpa)

Swiss gold exports rose to 207 tons last January, compared to 107.9 tons last December, in light of the increase in exports to China and Hong Kong, according to data from the Swiss Federal Customs Administration.

Bloomberg News Agency reported that data published on the Customs Administration website stated that exports to India rose by 73%, reaching 14 tons, and exports to China rose by more than half, reaching 77.8 tons. Exports to the United Kingdom fell by two-thirds, and exports to the United States fell by half. Exports to Hong Kong rose nearly seven-fold to 44.6 tons.