Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 08/16/2024 – 10:00

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) published this Friday, the 16th, the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD) Information and Communication Technology.



One of the highlights was that 92.5% of Brazilian households had internet access in 2023, an increase of 1 percentage point compared to 2022.

Another important fact is that 42.1% of households subscribe to at least one paid streaming service. Among subscribers, 6.1% did not have access to broadcast television or a pay TV service, a percentage that was 4.7% in 2022.

Number of elderly people connected has more than doubled in eight years

The elderly are also increasingly connected to the internet. According to the institute, the percentage of people over 60 who have access to the internet in the country rose from 24.7% to 66% between 2016 and 2023. The increase compared to 2022 was 3.9 percentage points.

Connectivity increases in the field

The number of rural properties with internet access increased more than in urban areas. In the countryside, the connectivity rate rose from 78.1% in 2022 to 81.0%. In cities, the increase was from 93.5% to 9.1%.

Check out other research highlights