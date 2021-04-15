The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 91,882 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, bringing the total of the doses, which it provided until yesterday, to 9 million 387 thousand and 344 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 94.91 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to citizens and residents in the country, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.





