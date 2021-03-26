The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 9167, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Friday, March 26th.

Most cases – 1813 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (782 cases) and the Moscow Region (5559 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The lowest growth rates were recorded per day in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (one case), as well as in the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Republic of Tyva (two cases each).

Also, over the past 24 hours, 405 deaths of patients with coronavirus have been registered in the country. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 97,017 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

The number of discharged patients increased by 10 880 per day. A total of 4 120 161 patients recovered.