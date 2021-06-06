In Russia, over the past day, 9163 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 84 regions. This is reported by the operational headquarters in its Telegram-channel.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic was 5,126,437.

Most of all new cases were registered in Moscow (2936), St. Petersburg (861) and Moscow region (773). The smallest daily increase was recorded in Magadan Oblast (5), Nenets and Jewish Autonomous Oblasts (2 each).

Over the past 24 hours, 351 patients with coronavirus have died, and since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of deaths has been 123 787.

The daily rate of recovery is 7369, the total is 4 736 446.

The day before, fewer cases of infection were detected in the country – 9145.