91,553 Thank you. Thanks to all the people who decided to go to the Camp Nou to shout loudly that women’s football does matter. Thanks to those who traveled from other cities, to those who were baptized in a women’s match and to those who go to the Johan Cruyff every Sunday. Thanks. Because today women’s football has won. Women’s football has been vindicated. And women’s football has shown that it is here to stay.

The result (5-2) was the least of it. No one doubted that Barcelona would win the match and the tie, but Real Madrid competed again and made things difficult for the azulgrana. Goals aside, there were comebacks for both sides and a final Barça party with a lap of honor and a final celebration. There was no title at stake. It was not a final. It was a Classic. A Barcelona-Real Madrid is always a duel that attracts masses. The game that everyone wants to play, everyone wants to win and everyone wants to see. And his arrival in women’s football has given him another boost that has attracted all the media spotlights.

91,553 souls enjoyed a historic match. A match we will never forget. It’s another small step in this long-distance race in women’s football. A fight that is burning stages. The televisions, the agreement, professionalisation, the large stadiums… little by little, women’s football is conquering milestones, but there are still many achievements to be made. Because we must thank those 91,553 people who went to the Camp Nou but we must not forget that every Sunday the Primera Iberdrola players hardly have any support. An average that does not reach a thousand spectators and that is only exceeded in certain fields. We want there to be games with 91,553 people, but I would even more like it if every Sunday in each field in Spain there were 5,000 people enjoying women’s football. Let this not be an isolated event. Let this serve to grow and for those fans to bet every Sunday to enjoy women’s football…