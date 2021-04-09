In Russia, over the past day, 9,150 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 83 regions. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,623,984 infections have been recorded in 85 regions. The operational headquarters for the fight against infection announced this in its Telegram-channel.

Most infections were detected in Moscow (2421), St. Petersburg (703) and the Moscow region (594). Least of all – in Magadan and Jewish Autonomous Regions, as well as in Tuva – 2 each.

The daily rate of recovery was 9662, total – 4,248,700.

Over the past day, 402 people have died; in total, 102,247 deaths have been identified since the beginning of the pandemic.